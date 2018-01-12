Students in the Hillsboro, Illinois, school district left several candy "bribes" on the superintendent's door step with notes asking him to "call off school" for a snow day.

Superintendent Doc Cornman of Hillsboro School District in the St. Louis area took to Twitter to share a laugh about students who went so far asking for a snow day off school that they left candy on his porch. As temperatures fell far below freezing and snowfall picked up in the St. Louis and Hillsboro, Illinois, area this week, students took drastic measures to ensure they had the day off at the "@HillsboroR3" school tagged on the candy's seemingly ominous note.

"The first round of 'Please Call School Off Tomorrow' candy has arrived. Students in my neighborhood really want a Snow Day!!! They remembered my favorite!" Cornman tweeted Thursday.

The first round of "Please Call School Off Tomorrow" candy has arrived. Students in my neighborhood really want a Snow Day!!! They remembered my favorite! pic.twitter.com/QQGjBF1tDb — Doc Cornman (@DocCSupt) January 12, 2018

The Reese's peanut butter cup "bribe" to call off school was widely shared on the superintendent's Twitter account as social media users laughed at the "You know what to do" message attached to the candy. Another group of students even made a "Hillsboro High School Frozen Parody: No More Snow Days" parody video also shared by Cornman.

However, tweets from the Superintendent early Friday morning indicated that he would not be calling off school due to the weather Friday.

Cornman said this is not the first year in which the candy bribes were dropped at his door. Last year, he said Hershey bars were the intended incentive.

"This is the second time over the past year the mysterious candy has appeared. They never ring the doorbell, never knock, it's just placed on the front porch for me to see when I walk out to check the weather. Local Girl Scouts have offered to bring by my favorite cookies as well."