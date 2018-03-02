Mike and Rachel are heading toward a wedding in the back six episodes of “Suits” Season 7. And in a new promo for the show’s much-awaited return, Mike tells Rachel how long he’s been meaning to tie the knot with her.

“I have wanted to marry you from the second I met you,” Mike (Patrick J. Adams) tells a teary-eyed Rachel (Meghan Markle) in the clip, before a number of throwback moments between the lovebirds flash on screen.

“It will be the adventure of a lifetime,” replies Rachel, who is clearly excited to spend the rest of her life as Mike’s wife.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last January, shortly after it was announced that Adams is leaving the series with Markle at the end of Season 7, the Screen Actors Guild-nominated actor assured fans that their characters are going to have a happy ending.

“A lot of times when actors leave shows, a gun gets pulled out in a courtroom or something. [But] without spoiling too much, yes,” Adams said when asked if Mike and Rachel are getting their fairytale ending. “I think Mike and Rachel are two characters that there has never been any question that they’re in love and that they’re meant for each other and that they’re willing to go to great lengths and sacrifice a ton in order to keep their relationship going.”

“It just so happens that the timing of how I was feeling [about leaving ‘Suits’] and what was going on in Meghan’s life created an opportunity where there was no need to force some conflict or tear Mike and Rachel apart,” the 36-year-old actor continued. “It allowed us to go on to whatever happens next for Mike and Rachel together.”

When asked if there will be any nods to Markle’s upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry, Adams said, “No. [Series creator] Aaron [Korsh] has always actively avoided any sort of real-life commentary. He actively wanted to keep those two worlds totally separate. People can draw their own conclusions and comparisons. The last season of ‘Suits’ has been really special in that we didn’t let anything bleed into our world.”

“Suits” returns with Season 7, episode 11 on Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.