With just hours remaining until the start of Super Bowl 2018, the New England Patriots are favored over the Philadelphia Eagles. The betting line at most sportsbooks is 4.5 points and the over/under is 48.5.

The betting odds have shifted multiple times over the last two weeks. The opening point spread differed at various sportsbooks, ranging from mostly from 5.5 points to 6.5 points. Philadelphia quickly became a five-point underdog, and the point spread moved to 4.5 points earlier this week. Some sportsbooks have New England favored by just four points.

With the point spread moving in the Eagles’ direction, so has the moneyline. No longer are the Patriots better than 1/2 favorites to win outright. The best Philadelphia moneyline is +175, according to OddsShark. The best New England moneyline available is -190.

If history is any indication, Sunday’s game will come down to the wire. All seven Super Bowls featuring the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick era have been virtually decided in the final minutes.

Last year, New England needed overtime and the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to defeat the Atlanta Falcons by six points, which marked the team’s greatest margin of victory. Three years ago, Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception in the final minute allowed New England to beat the Seattle Seahawks by four points.

Brady’s first two Super Bowl rings came as the result of last-second field goals by Adam Vinatieri. In both of the Patriots’ Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants, New England allowed a touchdown with fewer than 60 seconds left.

The most one-sided New England Super Bowl came when they defeated Philadelphia in 2005. The Eagles scored a touchdown with one minute and 55 seconds left to cut the lead to three, but they failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.

That was the last time the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. Philadelphia’s only other Super Bowl appearance came in 1981 when they lost to the Oakland Raiders 27-10.

Five of the last seven Super Bowls have been decided by one score. Four of the last five Super Bowls have featured more than 48 points.