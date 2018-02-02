There are seemingly countless prop bets when it comes to Super Bowl 2018 between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. You can make wagers on individual player performances, cross-sport bets, and bets regarding what happens before and after the game begins.

The most popular prop bet is often one that takes no knowledge of the teams to make. Plenty of fans will wager on the coin toss, which of course offers a true 50/50 proposition.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl 2018, the most popular prop bet at the William Hill sportsbook in Las Vegas is the “will there be a safety?” prop, according to Vegas Insider. The last Super Bowl safety came in 2014, and there have been nine total safeties in Super Bowl history.

“We’re taking a lot of ‘no’ bets, and when you lay 7-, 8-to-1, it adds up fast,” Nick Bogdanovich, head of trading at William Hill U.S., told Vegas Insider. “That’s pretty much the case every year. That’s not a shocker. That prop draws such good action, it’s ridiculous.”

Below is a list of the 10 most popular prop bets, based on dollars wagered, at William Hill.

1) POINT SPREAD PROPOSITION: EAGLES +21.5

2) WILL THERE BE A SAFETY IN GAME? NO

3) POINT SPREAD PROPOSITION: PATRIOTS +7.5

4) WILL TOM BRADY HAVE A RUSHING TOUCHDOWN? NO

5) WILL BOTH TEAMS HAVE A 100+ YARD RUSHER? NO

6) BLOCKED FIELD GOAL/BLOCKED PUNT RETURNED FOR TD? NO

7) POINT SPREAD PROPOSITION: PATRIOTS +3.5

8) POINT SPREAD PROPOSITION: EAGLES +10.5

9) TO WIN PRO FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 52 MVP: TOM BRADY

10) WILL PATRIOTS SCORE EVERY QUARTER? NO

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Here is a list of cross-sport props, courtesy of OddsShark:

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Longest touchdown scored in the Super Bowl EVEN

Russell Westbrook total points, rebounds and assists vs the L.A. Lakers -140

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

New England Patriots total points -110

Kyrie Irving total points and assists vs the Portland Trail Blazers -150

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Total sacks in the Super Bowl +135

Total goals in the Vegas Golden Knights vs the Washington Capitals -175

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Number of completions for Tom Brady -130

DeMar DeRozan total points vs the Memphis Grizzlies -110

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Nick Foles number of completions -130

Kemba Walker total points vs the Phoenix Suns -110

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Rob Gronkowski total receptions -130

Total goals in the San Jose Sharks vs Carolina Hurricanes game -110

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Brandin Cooks total receptions -110

Devin Booker total assists vs the Charlotte Hornets -130

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Total points for the Philadelphia Eagles -110

Total points for Joel Embiid vs the Indiana Pacers on February 3 -130

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Total first-half points for the Philadelphia Eagles +110

Total rebounds and assists for Ben Simmons vs the Indiana Pacers -150

WHAT WILL BE GREATER?

Total touchdown passes by Nick Foles -110

Total blocks by Joel Embiid vs the Indiana Pacers -130

