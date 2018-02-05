The New England Patriots came up short Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it might not be long before they win another championship. The early Super Bowl 2019 betting odds favor Tom Brady to win a sixth title.

The Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook lists the Patriots as the early Super Bowl LIII favorites with 9-2 odds, according to ESPN.com. The defending champion Eagles are second with 6-1 odds, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-1), Minnesota Vikings (12-1) and Green Bay Packers (12-1). The New Orleans Saints (16-1) and Atlanta Falcons (16-1) are the only other teams with better than 20-1 odds.

A win against the Eagles would’ve given the Patriots three championships in the last four years. New England has reached the AFC Championship game in each of the last seven seasons, and they’ve missed the playoffs just twice since the 2001 NFL season.

Tom Brady won his third NFL MVP award this year, and he set a Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards against Philadelphia. New England is 5-3 in Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick era.

Sunday was Philadelphia’s first win in the Super Bowl and their first appearance in the big game since 2005. Prior to this 2017 season, the Eagles hadn’t won a playoff game since 2009. Philadelphia had 50-1 Super Bowl odds during the preseason.

Carson Wentz should be healthy to start the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in December. He might have won the regular-season MVP award if his season didn’t end prematurely because of an injury. Unless the Eagles trade Nick Foles in the offseason, the Super Bowl MVP will return to being Wentz’s backup in 2018.

The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars are all tied with 20-1 odds. Nine of the 12 teams with the best Super Bowl 2019 odds play in the NFC.

Green Bay has the best odds of any team that failed to make the playoffs. The Packers’ season went downhill in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers suffered a collarbone injury that forced him to miss half the year.

San Francisco is given relatively good Super Bowl odds after not even coming close to reaching the playoffs. The 49ers started the 2017 season with a 1-10 record. AfterJimmy Garoppolo became the team’s starting quarterback, San Francisco ended the year with five straight victories.

The Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and New York Jets are tied with the worst Super Bowl LIII odds at 100-1. Cleveland went 0-16 in 2017 and they have one victory in the last two seasons. Both the Jets and Bears are coming off 5-11 seasons and last-place finishes.

The Washington Redskins have 80-1 Super Bowl odds after trading for Alex Smith. The move all but assures that Kirk Cousins will play elsewhere next season.