Bryan Mills’ survival skills are put to the test in this week’s episode of “Taken.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 2 of the NBC action thriller, a plane carrying Bryan (Clive Standen) and a key witness in a murder investigation crashes. Although both survive the crash, Mills is wounded and must call upon the survival skills his father taught him to overcome the elements, find a way out of the woods, and protect the witness from a lethal team of mercenaries on their tail.

In a trailer teasing the upcoming episodes of the show’s sophomore run, Bryan reveals to the witness named Paul Graham (Alexander Draper) that the plane is about to crash. Paul panics but eventually heads to the back of the plane like Bryan told him. “The back of the plane is the safest place to be in a crash,” Bryan tells Paul moments before the crash.

As Bryan and Paul try to get out of the woods safe, Santana (Jessica Camacho) organizes a “go big or go home” plan to locate the downed plane.

Photo: NBC/Jan Thijs

Although Santana, Kilroy (Adam Goldberg) and Christina Hart (Jennifer Beals) are on the mission to find the crash site and hopefully locate the whereabouts of Bryan, the former Green Beret is likely to spend most of the episode relying on no one but himself. “Now we’ve refocused specifically on Bryan Mills. He works with this team, but he’s on his own a lot,” Standen told Observer last week when asked how Season 2 is different from the show’s freshman run.

This week’s episode is also expected to feature some flashback scenes as “Odd Squad” actor Isaac Kragten is listed to play as young Bryan Mills in the hour.

In addition to Draper and Kragten, also guest starring in the episode are Tahmoh Penikett as David Ramsey, Ian Matthews as Morse), Tara Nicodemo as Allie Graham, Gabriel Varga-Watt as Jamie Graham, Colin Lawrence as Hicks, and Thomas Mitchell as Rollins.

“Taken” Season 2, episode 2, titled “Quarry,” airs on Friday, Jan 19 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC. Watch the trailer teasing the upcoming episodes below: