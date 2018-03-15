NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney will appear in an upcoming episode of NBC’s “Taken.”

According to USA Today, Blaney will play the role of FBI Special Agent Wood in the show’s April 20 episode, titled “Imperium.” One of the bureau’s best drivers, Wood is tasked to try to stop a deadly arms dealer from getting to the dock with a truck full of missiles and grenades.

“We did a little bit of driving,” Blaney told the news outlet, confirming that his character will be involved in car chase scene in the episode. “There were some parts that needed a professional stunt driver, but I did a little of it. I’ve never done the stunt-driving thing before. That was pretty neat, the way they formatted it, and what they had going on throughout the chase.”

Blaney, who appeared as a delivery man in the 2017 movie “Logan Lucky,” said that his two-day stint on the Canada set of “Taken” was unlike anything he’s experienced before. “I’ve never done a TV show like this, and I’ve never done anything that was high-action-packed, like this one is, or have as many scenes as this,” the 24-year-old North Carolina native said. “This was the most I’ve ever done, and it was cool to be a part of.”

Aside from being able to show off his driving skills in front of camera, Blaney said that getting to know “Taken’s” lead star Clive Standen was also a highlight of filming the series. “Clive was a great guy to meet. I was a fan of his from the ‘Vikings’ show, so it was cool to meet him in person and to hear the stories,” Blaney said of the actor who plays Rollo on History’s historical drama. “I don’t think he has ever been to a NASCAR race, so I’m excited to get him to Bristol [Tennessee]. That’s one of our best tracks, I think.”

On Wednesday, Blaney took to Twitter to ask Standen to drive the pace car at the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol on April 15. A few minutes later, the actor replied to Blaney’s request in the affirmative.

“Taken” Season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.