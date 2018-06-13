That’s real love! Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, couldn’t help but express his gratitude to his wife after accompanying him during his fifth surgery to treat his heart ailment.

On Tuesday, Eddie took to Instagram to share a snap of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star who stayed by his side at the hospital where he underwent his fifth heart procedure in six months.

“BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me,” the Cut Fitness businessman wrote. “When times are great to when times get tough. I love you @tamrajudge with all my heart. Especially the crispy parts inside. I’m one lucky man.”

Tamra and Eddie tied the knot in June 2013. The couple’s wedding was featured in “Tamra’s OC Wedding” special. Last year, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a beach ceremony.

In July 2016, Tamra opened up to Bravo’s The Daily Dish on her and her husband’s secret to a loving marriage. “It’s been three years since we’ve been married, six years since we’ve been together, and it really does feel like the very first week we met,” she said at the time.

“We just get each other and we’re so in love and we give each other space. I want to say we communicate quite well, but that’s not always the case. We both get over things, Like, if he gets upset at me, he’s over it in two seconds. If I get upset at him, we’re over it. So we just have a really great way of working together,” she added.

Their relationship as husband and wife wasn’t always happy however. In February, Tamra revealed that her husband has atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes irregular heartbeat. Due to his ailment, Eddie has gone through four heart procedures earlier this year, and the latest one makes it five in a span of just six months, as per Us Weekly.

In addition, the couple’s relationship was also tested when rumors claiming Eddie was gay surfaced in the previous season of “RHOC.” The accusation came from the pair’s former friend Ricky Santana, who told Vicki Gunvalson and pals that he saw Eddie “making out with a guy” before.

Santana, who had made several appearances on the reality show and Tamra’s wedding special, used to be very close with the 50-year-old businesswoman. He even served as Tamra’s maid of honor on her wedding day. However, their friendship fell apart shortly after the nuptials, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez