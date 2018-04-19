The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 was filled with shocking moments and the two-part reunion was an explosive event within itself. However, following the conclusion of the latest season of “RHOA,” it looks like that was the last time fans will see Kim Zolciak on the Bravo series.

Kim, who has had feuds with several of her cast members including NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, and Kandi Burruss will reportedly no longer appear on the series after a dramatic season on the long-running reality show.

A source told Us Weekly Kim’s exit was partially brought on by her fellow cast members. “Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back. None of the girls will film with her. They refuse,” the insider revealed.

Kim’s onscreen bestie, Shereé Whitfield, seems to be the only one willing to film with her but sources revealed, “it doesn’t look like she’s coming back either.”

On April 10, a source told the publication, Shereé was “very upset” when she was fired from the series after the reunion. Her storyline reportedly hit a wall because Bravo cameras weren’t allowed to film in the facility where her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, is imprisoned.

Meanwhile, Kim’s exit shouldn’t come as much as a surprise seeing as reunion host Andy Cohen hinted she would not be returning to “RHOA” after what happened during the episode special.

“She left the reunion really unhappy. I don’t think this was a fun experience for her, and so I would be really surprised if she came back,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

“It seemed very exciting, the idea of NeNe and Kim getting back together. I was hoping that the two of them would be able to have a little more fun. That really didn’t happen.”

In October 2017, NeNe and Kim got into a heated social media argument when Kim shared a video of roaches in NeNe’s house with the “RHOA” cast. NeNe then accused both Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, who captured the video, of racism, and the feud continued to escalate from there.

Kim has since apologized for posting the video and promised not to speak about NeNe on social media, but insisted if NeNe continued to attack her, she was doing so in an attempt “to stay on the show and stay relevant.”

