Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been romantically linked since May 2017. However, since the beginning of her new relationship, the “End Game” singer hasn’t seemed interested in sharing her new relationship with the world.

In previous romances with ex-boyfriends like Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, and Harry Styles, Swift was frequently spotted out at various locations hanging out with her former beaus. Nowadays, spotting the artist and Alwyn hanging out has been a bit more difficult.

Sources close to Swift revealed the star goes to extreme lengths to remain discreet when visiting her boyfriend, who lives in London. “Taylor has been in the UK a lot more than people know,” an insider told E! News.

“She has the entire routine down pat now,” the source added.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Swift insiders revealed the 28-year-old typically travels by private jet or on to a private airfield, where she has a car waiting on the tarmac to whisk her away to Alwyn’s north London home.

The “Reputation” singer also skips dealing with airport terminals and instead has her passport checked on the plane. “Unless you’re part of her inner circle, you wouldn’t know when she is or isn’t here,” a source said. referring to Swift’s trips to the UK.

Although the “Gorgeous” artist and the 27-year-old actor have not been spotted together much, sources insist the couple is “serious,” and she has even met her boyfriend’s family.

“Taylor’s met all of Joe’s family. They’ve done many a Sunday roast together — in fact, it happens without fail if she’s here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her.”

When Swift and Alwyn aren’t hanging out with his family, they spend their time indoors enjoying quiet nights at his home.

In December 2017, sources told Us Weekly, the singer’s relationship with the “Mary Queen of Scots” actor is different compared to ones from her past.

“All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

Although Swift flaunted her previous romances in front of the cameras, this time around, it seems her relationship with Alwyn has benefited from keeping their private lives out of the spotlight.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images