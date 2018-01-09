A Louisiana teacher was seen being arrested Monday in video footage that surfaced from a school board meeting, according to KATC. The arrest stemmed from a heated discussion about renewing the superintendent's contract and giving him a raise.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools in Kaplan, Louisiana, decided to speak out against the proposal to give a pay raise to Jerome Puyau, the Vermilion Parish School Board superintendent. Hargrave claimed that teachers haven't seen a boost in their paycheck in years. The board had asked Hargrave to leave, but she was removed from the room by an Abbeville city marshal, who handcuffed her in the hallway.

Video of the incident was published Monday on YouTube by user Chris Rosa. The video, which has earned more than 160,000 views, shows Hargrave, alongside other teachers, growing increasingly frustrated with the school board over Puyau's increase in pay.

"I have a serious issue with a superintendent or any person in a position of leadership getting any type of raise," Hargrave said during the meeting. "I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have. We work very hard with very little to maintain the salaries we have."

Hargrave added: "As I've been teaching the last few years, I've seen class sizes grow enormously. I just want to say that I don't care if the performance targets were met, you're making our job even more difficult and we're jumping through hoops...we're meeting those goals."

Hargrave then claimed that is was a "sad, sad day to be a teacher at Vermillion Parish" because teachers and students have continued to work towards meeting the necessary goals and higher-ups haven't. A second teacher attempted to question the board about Puyau's previous evaluation, to which a board member responded: "If you have a comment, please make it. It's not question and answer."

Hargrave, thereafter, directly questioned the superintendent, saying: "How are you going to take a raise?"

"Stop right now, that's not germane to what's on the agenda tonight," a board member said. This elicited a response from multiple teachers who claimed that Hargrave's question was relevant to the discussion at hand, saying: "Yes, it is!"

Hargrave continued to argue her point before the board as a security officer walked towards her. The officer informed the teacher that she can either leave or be removed from the premises before saying: "Take your things and leave."

After Hargrave was escorted out of the meeting, the video shows her growing increasingly emotional while asserting that she was "pushed" to the ground by the officer. Multiple board meeting attendees, thereafter, followed Hargrave and the officer out of the building.

Charges aren't expected to be made against Hargrave, according to KATC.

The school board voted 5-3 to extend the superintendents contract. Puyau is also expected to receive a pay raise of $38,000, KADN reported.

Photo: YouTube