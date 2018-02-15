Following Wednesday's deadly massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Twitter was full of "thoughts" and "prayers" as well as people calling for gun control laws.

Fox News political commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted about the killing spree, "Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting."

The alleged killer, identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, killed at least 17 people and wounded others with an AR-15 Wednesday afternoon. Students who said they were present for the tragedy responded to Lahren's claims that "This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic," and said that it actually was about guns.

Another teen simply asked what was wrong with Lahren. Following the shooting, the high school students were talking to the press and tweeting asking for a change. David Hogg, a student who was present during the shooting, asked lawmakers to take action. "We're children. You guys, like, are the adults, you need to take some action," he said during an interview with CNN.

In addition to replying to Lahren's comments, students were also replying to President Donald Trump's tweet offering "condolences." One student asked, "Why was a student able to terrorize my school mr president."

Another student replied to a tweet from Twitter user, @The_Trump_Train that said, "So sickening to see liberals take a tragedy and instantly politicize it. They have no sense of empathy for those impacted... Please play for Parkland, Florida!" and said "I was there. I saw and heard classmates get killed right in front of me. The people at my school who experienced this want gun control even more than before."