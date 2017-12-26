Will Jane finally be reunited with Lake in the next episode of “Ten Days in the Valley”?

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the ABC series, Jane’s (Kyra Sedgwick) search for Lake (Abigail Pniowsky) reaches a climax. While the episode summary doesn’t disclose any details on how the investigation on Lake’s disappearance comes to a head, promo photos for the installment reveals that the police finally find out where Gus (Francois Battiste) is hiding.

In the trailer for the episode, Commander Gomez (Felix Solis) holds a press conference in which he declares Gus as a wanted person. “Former Narcotics detective Gus Tremblay is wanted in the connection with the kidnapping of his girlfriend’s daughter Lake Sandler-Green (Abigail Pniowsky),” Gomez tells the reporters.

Later in the promo video, a group of policemen — including Commander Gomez — prepares their firearms before seemingly heading to Gus’ hideout. At the end of the clip, Jane hears a gunshot and starts to panic.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Elsewhere in the trailer, Bird (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) gets the personal effects of the first victim in the casita raid. In Season 1, episode 7, it was revealed that Victim One was a Hispanic female sex worker in her 20s. Red shot Victim One twice to the body and one to the head, leading Bird to believe that Red didn’t come to the casita to steal money but to assassinate Victim One. Bird and Jane went to the coroner’s office to find out the identity of Victim One, but the detective discovered that the victim’s name was erased from the system.

Also in the next episode, Ali (Erika Christensen) finds herself in an unexpected situation with Jane’s drug dealer PJ (Mark L. Young). It’s unclear how Ali and PJ’s interaction will come about. But given Ali’s recent discovery about Jane’s previous relationship with Tom (Josh Randall) and Lake’s real father, it won’t be surprising if Ali decides to take a break from it all by getting some drugs from PJ.

“Ten Days in the Valley” Season 1, episode 8, titled “Day 8: Against Type,” airs on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch the trailer below: