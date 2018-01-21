With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, could the New England Patriots really be undone by a hand injury to their legendary quarterback? Tom Brady has been dealing with a stitched-up right hand that was cut during Wednesday practice, but the veteran is expected to start in the AFC Championship against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday.

Brady's hand injury does not involve any ligament or bone damage, but the stitches could impact his throws, according to reports.

But ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that teammates said Brady was seen throwing all over the field during practice Friday and after the Patriots had listed him as “limited” in the team’s Thursday participation report. All reports have indicated that Brady will play through the cut, though the extent of the injury remains unknown.

Brady, who prefers not to wear a glove on his throwing hand, was seen wearing two red gloves this week and there's a chance he will use gloves against the Jaguars. When he met with reporters Friday, Brady said he's "not talking about" the injury.

Tom Brady, in the words of one source, “probably will wear the glove (Sunday) just to protect the stitches,” though the QB has not indicated whether he has decided to wear it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2018





Brady arrived at Gillette Stadium on Sunday morning with both hands in his pockets.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand and throw just as well,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday morning. “

Brady's backup is veteran Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites against the Jaguars, according to betting site VegasInsider. The weather for Boston is expected to be 45 degrees and sunny at kickoff time.