Tom Jones just announced that he will be performing at Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday party on April 21.

During a recent interview with Express, the 77-year-old singer also shared his other plans. “I go to America in May for my tour. Because I had my hip done, you know I’ve got a new hip. Maybe more dancing! I should have gone to the stage last September but I postponed the shows. So now I’m going to pick them up in May. Then I come back and do a European tour, so I’ll be working. The Queen’s birthday is very important. I’m going to do that on the 21st. I don’t know what I’m going to sing yet to be quite honest with you,” he said.

Jones also said that if the Queen has any requests from him, he would definitely do them to commemorate her 92nd birthday.

Meanwhile, the “It’s Not Unusual” crooner also talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jones said that he has not been invited to perform at the royal wedding.

“Royal wedding? No, unless it’s in the post. I don’t know, I don’t think so. But to sing for the Queen is a wonderful thing,” Jones said.

In 2006, Jones received his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace. He was honored by the royal family for his contributions and services to music.

Following the ceremony, Jones opened up about receiving the recognition during an interview with BBC.

“It is fantastic. It was lovely to see the Queen again. I love seeing the Queen and I have always been a royalist. She is lovely and she is still lovely. She has got a great smile and her whole face lights up when she smiles,” he gushed.

Jones first met Queen Elizabeth II at a Royal Charity performance in 1966. He was awarded an OBE in 1999.

The singer also recounted the conversation he had with the Queen when she asked him how long he has been singing.

“I told her 41 years successfully…” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood