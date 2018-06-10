Broadway’s biggest event of the year, AKA the 2018 Tony Awards, airs live Sunday night on CBS. The show, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, is set to once again honor the best of the best in the Broadway theatre world.

Airing from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Tonys have a lot more in store for fans besides presenting awards. There will also be a slew of performances to elicit emotions from pure joy to deep sorrow.

Here’s a complete list of the performances planned to take place during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, including ones from this year’s nominated shows.

“The Band’s Visit”

Watch the cast’s performance to see just why the musical is up for a slew of nominations at this year’s show.

“Carousel”

The musical first kicked off on Broadway in 1945, but now it’s made its way back once again and its new stars are going to show everyone what they’re up to.

“Frozen”

You really thought the 2018 Tony Awards would just let the show go on without a song from this musical?

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“My Fair Lady”

Everyone knows and loves this classic show, so just sit back, relax and enjoy the performance.

“Once on This Island”

The stars of this one-act musical are about to put on a production that’ll be one you won’t want to miss.

“Dear Evan Hansen”

After receiving multiple awards at the Tonys in 2017, including for Best Musical, the cast will hit the stage for a special performance at this year’s show.

Bruce Springsteen

A CBS press release revealed that Springsteen “will make a rare television appearance, performing live on the show, and will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing engagement, ‘Springsteen on Broadway.’”

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

“Mean Girls”

The teen movie its based on has received much love over the years and now it’s time for the musical to get the same treatment. The cast members will prove exactly why they deserve that love with a fun performance.

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Just because it’s based on a kids show doesn’t mean it’s not meant for everyone of all ages. The cast members are set to prove just that when they take the stage on Sunday.

“SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical”

The musical might be all about the life of Donna Summer, but its cast is about to breathe new life into the Tony Awards with a song.

Catch all the performances during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on CBS on Sunday (June 10) at 8 p.m. EST.