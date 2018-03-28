Cal Ripken's consecutive-game streak lasted nearly 17 Major League Baseball seasons. Brett Favre went about 19 years without missing an NFL start, while A.C. Green's consecutive games spanned 16 NBA seasons.

While those sports streaks have raised eyebrows, there's also an impressive streak when it comes to canines: the popularity of Labrador Retrievers in the United States. The American Kennel Club (AKC) on Wednesday released its annual rankings of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S., revealing that the Lab extended its streak to 27 consecutive years at the top.

The AKC cited the breed’s outgoing nature and popularity as a type of service dog as contributing factors to its dominance in the annual rankings.

After the Labrador Retriever were the German Shepherd and Golden Retriever. The French Bulldog came in fourth, while the English Bulldog and Beagle were fifth and sixth, respectively. The rest of the Top 10 rounded out with the Poodle at No. 7, the Rottweiler at No. 8, the Yorkshire Terrier at No. 9 and the German Shorthaired Pointer at No. 10.

And lastly, for the 27th straight year, #1 on the list of 2017's Most Popular Dog Breeds is the Labrador Retriever! Lab fans, show your support! #LabradorRetriever #Lab #Labs pic.twitter.com/FuiFrdF6Gq — American Kennel Club (@akcdoglovers) March 28, 2018

The French Bulldog continued its meteoric rise in recent years, jumping from sixth place in 2016 to fourth in 2017. That means the Beagle got knocked out of the top five for the first time in 20 years.

The AKC tweeted out special videos for each of the top 10 breeds Wednesday.

Number six on the list of 2017's Most Popular Dog Breeds is the Beagle! Beagle fans, show your support! #Beagle pic.twitter.com/F8L6lldBwq — American Kennel Club (@akcdoglovers) March 28, 2018

The news came days after National Puppy Day. The AKC also revealed the top five most popular breeds in each major city. As one might expect from the overall popularity rankings, Labs were the most popular breed in most cities. However, French Bulldogs grabbed the top spot in cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Norwegian Lundehund is at the very bottom of the overall list as the 190th most popular dog breed in the U.S.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images