Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has broken her silence via Twitter after reports of pay disparity surfaced regarding her salary from ABC’s "Black-ish."

Ross took to Twitter Saturday night and issued a statement regarding her earnings from the award-winning ABC sitcom. According to a report released Jan. 18 by The Hollywood Reporter detailing gender pay gaps, Ross was making "significantly less" than her male co-star Anthony Anderson.

"There has been a lot of conversation and speculation the last few days regarding by Black-ish salary. I was in renegotiation like many actors find themselves in during the fourth season of a successful show," Ross tweeted. "I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."

The 45-year-old comedian denounced "threats" that she considered taking a lesser role in the show and that she would possibly guest star on another show to supplement her salary.

"The words and thoughts that were in the original article that started this public conversation were not mine; there were never any threats. I wish I would have been called by the reporter to confirm that," she continued.

Ellis added that having her contract negations announced was "awkward," but she appreciated that there were "conversations taking place about fighting for women's worth and equality, and tightening the pay gap in every industry."

Ross has openly supported the Time’s Up initiative, a movement aiming to combat inequality against women in the workplace.

"Time is up on a lot of things," she told ET’s Kevin Frazier during the Golden Globes. "We all have to stand up together and with arms linked and not ranked. We can put an end to abuse and discrimination that makes the imbalance of power."

"Black-ish" first aired on Sept, 24, 2014, and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series. Ross won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes for her starring role as "Rainbow."

