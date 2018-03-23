A hostage situation took place after a shooting in a supermarket in Trèbes, south of France, the Interior Ministry said on Twitter. Prosecutors said the Islamic State group reportedly claimed responsibility for the hostage-taking.

Preliminary details of the investigation stated a man "entered the supermarket Super U around 11:15 a.m. and shots were heard," a source close to the case told Agence France-Presse said. A major police operation is underway and officials have surrounded the supermarket.

A witness told Europe 1 that the gunman was shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) when he entered the supermarket.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe reponded, saying the supermarket hostage situation is “very serious.”

According to an AFP France correspondent, a police officer was shot in Carcassonne, some 5 miles away from where the hostage situation took place. However, its unclear if the two incidents were linked.

This is a developing story.