When a northbound truck overturned on Interstate-75 on Wednesday, it dumped 50 tons of human waste on the road.

A semi-truck hauling two trailers carrying an estimated 50-55 tons of solid human waste on I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan, overturned at 10 a.m. EST and spilled all its contents on one side of the freeway, CBS Detroit reported. The truck was headed to a landfill.

No one was injured in the incident. However, it did force highway authorities to close the particular route, near the Chrysler Dr. exit, north of M-59, limiting traffic flow to just two lanes.

Due to the limited lanes, traffic backups were reported. However, the situation turned to normal around 2:30 p.m. EST, when all the lanes became operational again.

Auburn Hills police said in a statement that the truck was carrying “treated human waste” and hence the material spilled on the freeway was not hazardous in nature. The police added a company was called to clean up the mess, however, they could only start their work late evening, when rush hour traffic was no longer an issue.

According to authorities, it would take the cleanup crew days to get the place squeaky clean. A reporter present at the scene said it was not a “quick fix” and that whether it impacts the environment in anyway was still unclear.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Photo: Getty Images/ DANIEL KRAMER