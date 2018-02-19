Supporters of President Donald Trump got another place to find love with the launch of a new website – Trump.dating. The website launched in February helps people find friends and partners. However, it allows only straight men. Gay men and women are barred from registering on the website.

When signing up on the site, users are provided with two options — “straight man” or “straight woman.” There is no option for gay men. Furthermore, users can also choose to specify if they are married or not in the next process of the registration.

Trump.dating site uses the slogan — Make Dating Great Again, and tells its users to “Find The America First Partner Of Your Dreams.

The website states its founders believe matching patriotic and political viewpoints are the foundation of a relationship.

Photo: Pixabay

“We’re wrecking the dating game and giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?” the website states.

"This is the first modern, functional dating site designed by Trump supporters, for Trump supporters. Users can rest assured every person they are talking to is behind the president, with red, white and blue blood that flows for America each and every day. Spread the word about the launch of our new freedom-based dating site, and head on over today to find love through Trump on Trump.Dating." Sean McGrossier, the founder, and owner of the dating site said.

“Political leanings are part of each and every person’s foundation. Every Trump supporter in America right now knows how hostile the political climate is, forced to hide our loud-and-proud support for the president in colleges, restaurants, chat rooms, and more. With Trump.Dating, users don’t have to skirt around the awkward Trump question. They already know.” McGrossier added, the Daily Caller reported.

The launch of the dating site, which is not related to President Donald Trump or any of his businesses, sparked a furious backlash on Twitter with many people slamming it.

“I'm probably the last person to know about this, but there is now a by fascists, for fascists dating site out there: only Trump supporters, no gays allowed. Just what America needed to be "great" again, eh?” a Twitter user wrote.

"I don’t know what’s more terrifying. The fact that there is a Trump dating website or these people get together and breed..,” wrote another.