The ex-doorman of one of President Donald Trump’s many New York City properties was paid a considerable sum of money not to disclose that the POTUS might have fathered a love child with a former employee.

The money in question was $30,000 and was paid by the Enquirer, the parent company of National Enquirer, which also presented former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed she'd had an affair with Trump in the past, with $150,000, NOLA reported.

The doorman, Dino Sajudin, met with an American Media, Inc. (A.M.I) reporter and the publisher of the National Enquirer at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania in December 2015 to discuss the details of an agreement to be struck between him and the Enquirer, which forbade the former from disclosing any details about a rumor he heard from a Trump aide.

Sajudin alleged Matthew Calamari, Trump’s head of security, and other high-level officials close to the president, told him the POTUS had a love child with a former employee who worked in the Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations.

Although Sajudin refused to comment on the alleged affair itself, he did disclose the name of the woman and love child to the Enquirer, current and former A.M.I reporters told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. However, their names were not revealed by any reports out of concern for their safety.

Photo: Getty Images/ Olivier Douliery

The contract that was struck between Sajudin and A.M.I held the ex-doorman liable for a million dollars penalty if he ever disclosed any information about the tip to a third party.

So how did the story see the light of day? On Wednesday, Radar Online, the sister publication of the Enquirer ran the story about the alleged payment made to Sajudin, hinting at the fact that the ex-doorman may have been peddling money.

The report also added the Enquirer spent four weeks investigating the authenticity of the story, before determining the tip did not lead anywhere and ultimately buried it. However, four longtime staff members of the Enquirer disagreed with this version of the report.

According to them, they were ordered by top editors to stop pursuing the story before completing verifying promising leads. They were also told to refrain from using investigative journalistic practices such as exhaustive stake-outs or tabloid tactics to get to the truth.

After the tip came to light recently, the New Yorker got in touch with the alleged love child of the president, who refused to answer any questions through the representative of her employer.

Her father said claims that the president was the biological father of his daughter were “completely false and ridiculous.” He added he did not “understand what they had to pay this guy for,” and that by doing so, the Enquirer has put his family in a difficult position.

Even the alleged mistress told the Associated Press in August, when the publication was looking into the legitimacy of the story, that it was fabricated and that she never had an affair with Trump.

"This is all fake," she said. "I think they lost their money."

So why did A.M.I pay Sajudin? According to Dylan Howard, the Enquirer's top editor and an A.M.I executive, the payment secured the ex-doorman’s exclusive cooperation, because the tip, if found to be legitimate, would have sold "hundreds of thousands" of magazines. However, he added that sadly, there was no truth to the rumor relayed by Sajudin.

When the journal started probing into the payments made by the Enquirer to tipsters during the 2016 election, the company only released Sajudin from his contract.