A veterans group cashed in on the criticism levelled against President Donald Trump for his nuclear attack threat against North Korea and appealed for funds to build resistance against the president.

VoteVets.org, an organization for veterans that was openly critical of Trump, sent out an email to what seemed like those who subscribed to their alerts and asked for contributions to help them “elevate the voices of veterans willing to stand up to Trump.” A screenshot of the email was shared by Jennifer Bendery, a Huffington Post reporter.

Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter to threaten North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a nuclear war, in a response to the latter’s comment saying a nuclear button “was always on his desk.”

“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump wrote.

He also followed up the nuclear war threat with a tweet about his favorite subject – so called Fake News — and announced he was giving out “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock (sic).”

While Trump was ripped apart on Twitter for the tweets, VoteVets in its email also attacked the president saying he was an “unstable man” and was “not well.”

“It’s past time Congress stop this madness,” the email said and called on Twitter to stop his “dangerous tweets.” It further stated since both the parties were not likely to stop Trump, the onus was upon them and they needed funds to be able to keep up the protests against him.

“Chip in $3 to help us elevate the voices of veterans willing to stand up to Trump and to encourage Congress to keep our nation from Donald Trump,” the appeal read.

The veterans’ advocacy organization on its Twitter account also reiterated Congress and Twitter should take responsibility and asked its followers to report the tweet and call on their respective members of Congress to take action.

The organization is apparently not unknown to Trump, who blocked it on Twitter in June. The group shared a screenshot appearing to show Trump had blocked the nonprofit progressive veteran advocacy group on Twitter.

"The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced," it wrote.

The group, before being blocked, censured the president for his executive order restricting travel from several Muslim-majority countries. The Muslim ban, according to the group was "unconstitutional, immoral and a threat to our national security."

The website of the organization stated the group had over 500,000 supporters in 50 states, including troops, veterans, and military families among others. They also reportedly raised and spent over $30 million since inception.