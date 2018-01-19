Seven members of a cable television network were arrested Thursday after they tried to sneak through a security checkpoint at the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, with a fake explosive device, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said.

A law enforcement official, under the condition of anonymity, said the team was filming for CNBC news channel.

Authorities refused to give out the names of those who were arrested. However, they said the TSA was investigating the incident.

The TSA also said the crew members "attempted to intentionally carry through the security checkpoint an item in a carry-on bag that had all of the makings of an improvised explosive device. At the same time, others in the group covertly filmed the encounter."

Photo: Reuters/ Jessica Rinaldi

A source, who chose not be named, said the fake explosive device was a PVC pipe, which had wires sticking out from it.

After the crew tried to sneak into the airport with the fake explosive device, the security officials called for a bomb disposal squad who then checked the device and said it posed no threat, following which the crew members were taken into custody.

Under the condition of anonymity, a third source revealed the arrested people belonged to Endemol Shine North America — a world-class content platform. It is part of the Endemol Shine Group, a global content creator, producer, and distributor that contracts with CNBC.

In a statement, Julie Holland, a spokeswoman for Endemol Shine North America, said the company was looking into the matter on a priority basis. She also apologized for the incident, however, refused to give out any details.

“We are looking into the details of what happened as a matter of priority and are in contact with relevant authorities on the ground. While this process is ongoing we are unable to comment further but in the meantime, we sincerely apologize for any disruption caused,” Holland said.

In a press release, Lisa Farbstein, the interim director of media relations, TSA, wrote: "The preliminary investigation indicates that all were in collaboration and claimed to be working for a television network. The group did not make it past the checkpoint because TSA officers detected the item, which was concealed in a roller bag."

Farbstein also mentioned the accused crew members face penalties of up to $13,000 for each security violation, NJ.com reported.

In another incident concerning the Newark airport, NBC News reported that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was denied a VIP entry at the airport’s Terminal C by a TSA official Thursday. The VIP entry is typically reserved for dignitaries and government officials. However, Christie, in a series of tweets Thursday evening, said he was not denied entry through the VIP entrance.