A dead body was discovered by the Honolulu police on the runway of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hawaii, on Saturday.

According to Hawaii Department of Transportation, the body was discovered at 12:15 p.m. local time (5:15 p.m. EST) near the reef runway, after they were alerted of an unknown object seen there.

“It was actually noticed by a plane. They spotted what could be objects on the runway, so our crews immediately went out and about 12:15 is when they made it to the scene, the reef runway, and made the discovery,” said transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara, Hawaii news outlet Khon 2 reported.

The runway on which the body was discovered has been temporarily closed, pending investigation. There are three other runways on the airport, which will continue to be serviceable.

The details of how the body might have ended up on the tarmac are still unclear, homicide detectives, who were on the scene, said.

No flight delays or cancellations were reported as a result of the investigation.

Photo: Getty Images/ Kent Nishimura