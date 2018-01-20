Saturday marked the one year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration as United States president. It was also one day short of the anniversary of the first Women’s March, which got a 2018 edition in several American cities to commemorate the continuing struggle for women in America and beyond.

In some corners of the internet, Saturday was a special occasion for another reason. On Jan. 20, 2017, alt-right icon Richard Spencer was punched in the face on camera during an interview near Trump’s inauguration. While answering a question about a Pepe the Frog pin he wore, a man in a hood and face mask landed a punch, which set off an internet meme sensation. The original video can be seen below.

Spencer is the head of the National Policy Institute think tank and openly advocates for white supremacist views, though he rejects that label. He has called for ethnic cleansing and the establishment of a white ethno-state for years, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He is also credited for coining the phrase “alt-right.”

Those who remember the event fondly took to Twitter to celebrate its first anniversary.

Happy 1 year anniversary of Richard Spencer getting absolutely domed! Punch more nazis 2018 ✊ pic.twitter.com/slZbg220Fc — Lucy _ (@llucy_maya) January 20, 2018

ONE PUNCH!!!!!!!!!! Happy 1st anniversary of Punching Richard Spencer! I’m thinking about drawing something funny or going to the movies to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/fWh2UEKWRR — ✯MaxinⒶ Stirner✯ (Tina Lee) (@Egoist_Ranger) January 20, 2018

While there was, and remains, plenty of discourse about the validity of violence against political opponents in the wake of the punch, its more lighthearted ripple came in the form of memes. Principally, people edited the footage to sync it up with popular songs for comedic effect. There is an entire Twitter account devoted to the practice.

Sugar, We're Going Down - Fall Out Boy pic.twitter.com/CTvS6ctbhV — Alt-Right Getting (@PunchedToMusic) January 24, 2017

Yeah! - Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris pic.twitter.com/YQSnwCwMPa — Alt-Right Getting (@PunchedToMusic) January 24, 2017