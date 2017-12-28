A Florida Uber driver was arrested cruising along Interstate 75 in a $250,000 Ferrari Thursday after a drug enforcement task force officer says he pulled over the suspect on suspicion of car theft.

The black Ferrari California T model that costs more than a quarter of a million dollars was being driven by Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, 26, of Kissimmee, Florida, before being pulled over by Gainesville police. Officer David Rodriguez says Hunkins was driving very slowly while chatting with the driver of a high-end red Corvette on the interstate. Photo: Gainesville Police Department

Rodriguez, part of a drug enforcement task force, pulled up to the Ferrari and saw the license tag reader indicated the vehicle was stolen by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

After pulling him over, Hunkins reportedly told Rodriguez the car belonged to one of his friends but he was unable to provide the name or contact information of this alleged friend. The Gainesville Sun reports that Hunkins asked for permission to use his phone before frantically trying to erase information from the device and police confiscated the phone.

Hunkins’ occupation is listed as an Uber driver and he was charged with grand theft auto for the incident that occurred on the southbound Interstate 75 lanes near Micanopy.