A secretly recorded video of a woman interacting with her Uber driver got the driver fired from the widely used ride-sharing app. Weeks after an investigation uncovered more than 100 sexual harassment or assault accusations against Uber drivers, passenger Madison Campos surreptitiously recorded her driver asking her for sex.

Campos summoned the car service to drive her home after an eyelash appointment on May 23 in Houston, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. She accused the driver of taking an increasingly inappropriate, sexual tone as the ride progressed to her home.

Once she stepped out of the car, the conversation continued and Campos recorded it.

An Uber driver is fired after telling a passenger he wants to have sex with her. The passenger was in complete shock and started recording on her phone @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/xG5riwG9Xp — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) June 4, 2018

In the video, the unnamed driver matter-of-factly propositions her for sex, saying “I want to sleep with you, that’s it.” Despite insisting multiple times that she was not interested, the driver kept going, according to Campos.

“You’re supposed to be professional,” Campos said.

“Professional? But I like your body,” the driver replied.

She notified Uber right after he left and he had threatened her. In a statement obtained by KTRK, Uber called his actions “unacceptable” and said his access to the app had been revoked.

At the end of April, CNN published a thorough investigation of police incident reports in American major cities that found at least 103 sexual assault or harassment accusations against Uber drivers. The investigation showed Uber’s lack of publicly available safety statistics and policy of forcing victims into out-of-court arbitration through its terms of service.

Uber said it would work to alleviate the latter two problems in the following weeks. Nine members of Congress signed a letter to Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies demanding accountability on the issue of driver sexual assault.

Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images