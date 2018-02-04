Uma Thurman is the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

According to the “Pulp Fiction” star, the disgraced movie producer attacked her years ago, but Weinstein, who is in therapy in Arizona, denied Thurman’s claims.

Thurman was previously asked about Weinstein in October, but the actress said that she will only talk about him when she feels “less angry.” The time has finally come four months later, and Thurman told the New York Times that Weinstein pushed her down.

“He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track,” she said.

Thurman and Weinstein were in Paris at that time. And before the incident took place, they had a meeting. The producer, who was wearing a robe at that time, asked Thurman to join him in the steam room.

Weinstein released a statement through his rep and said that Thurman’s allegations are false. Weinstein “acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets. However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we heard those details,” the rep said.

“There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to why Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public…” the rep added.

Last year, Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by a slew of women in Hollywood. The producer has since apologized for his past behavior towards his colleagues. However, he also denied the allegations that he engaged in nonconsensual sex.

