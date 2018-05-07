The University of Florida on Sunday apologized after a video surfaced showing black graduates being dragged off stage during a spring commencement ceremony over the weekend.

The video shows a white University of Florida official, wearing a ceremonial robe, pulling the black students off the stage as they were dancing. The videos sparked outrage on social media, with users claiming the white man manhandled the black graduates.

“During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved," W. Kent Fuchs, the university’s president, said in a statement on Twitter. "The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation.”

Fuchs reiterated his comments during a speech at another one of the university’s spring commencement ceremonies on Sunday afternoon.

The university also released a statement saying it “regrets that any celebration of the day may have been diminished” by the incidents.

Oliver Telusma spoke to local media saying he was one of those who was manhandled while celebrating with his diploma on stage.

“I had just started, and he picked me up and turned me around, which I thought was kind of embarrassing and degrading to be handled in that manner,” 21-year-old Telusma, a member of the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, told the Gainesville Sun.

The university has not released the identity of the man who was dragging students off stage. On social media, several people have been calling out the university to fire the man.

“Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Almost fell when he pushed me,” wrote another Twitter user, adding: “This whole situation makes me sad. But no one gives af apparently. The system will hold you down even when it’s your time to shine.”

