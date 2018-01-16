“UnREAL” Season 3 will be filled with lies and manipulation, but the storyline will also carry a strong theme of guilt. For Rachel, it may lead to her demise. New spoilers suggest that the troubled television producer may confess to her part in the shocking car accident Jeremy caused in the Season 2 finale.

At the end of Season 2, Rachel (Shiri Appleby) told Jeremy (Josh Kelly) that all her lies had finally caught up with her and that both her and “Everlasting” were going down. However, by the end of the episode, it was revealed that Coleman’s (Michael Rady) car was flipped upside down, and he never got a chance to expose the show.

After laying low following the car accident, the crew will return to work on another season of the dating series, and this time around Rachel’s guilt will begin to consume her.

Executive producer Stacy Rukeyser told Variety that Rachel will try to commit to a new life of honesty when she begins working on “Everlasting,” but Jeremy’s presence will serve as a constant reminder to what she did in Season 2.

Although Rachel has yet to address her role in the accident, Rukeyser believes that she will share her feelings with someone. “We deliberately left it open for the audience to make up their minds about, but I believe, and she will tell Dr. Simon (Brandon Jay McLaren) later in the season, that she knew he would do something,” she said.

“And I think she has to deal with the consequences of what he in fact did and what it is in her that produced him to do something knowing that the guy was a drunk and had an anger problem and was dangerous,” Rukeyser added.

The executive producer teased that Rachel will slowly begin to address her problems. “She’s not taking any responsibility for that [and] that’s a lot of what she has to confront. And then she has to unpack the darkness of what got Jeremy to do something to protect Quinn [Constance Zimmer], to protect her family, [as well as] the prevailing darkness that brings her back to this show and gives her a sense of power and agency over people.”

Although Rachel intends on starting “Everlasting” off with a new outlook of honesty, she will quickly go on a “lie bender” that will lead her right back into her old habits. However, the new “Everlasting” star might be more difficult to control than past suitors.

When the Lifetime series returns, viewers will see its first female suitress, an entrepreneur named Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) who won’t fall for the show’s typical manipulation method.

“UnREAL” Season 3 premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Photo: Lifetime