“This Is Us” finally returns Tuesday! Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe win was a happy moment for the cast, but the NBC drama will be bringing the tears in the midseason premiere.

Season 2 left off in the fall with the family going through some serious drama. While Randall (Brown) had to give up his foster daughter, Kate (Chrissy Metz) was dealing with a miscarriage and Kevin (Justin Hartley) ended up in jail. The actor’s drinking problem finally caught up to him when he was pulled over and learned that one of Randall’s daughters had snuck into the back seat. “This Is Us” Season 2, episode 11 will deal with the aftermath.

“The Pearsons come together under unexpected circumstances,” the synopsis says.

The Pearson family will get a little therapy session in to work out their issues and figure out how to be there for Kevin in episode 11, titled “Fifth Wheel.” Executive producer Issac Aptaker teased that it will be a long scene.

“[We are] not using some of our fancier types of flashing around and montage and beautiful photography but really just letting [the characters] act and hash out what’s happened over these last few episodes,” Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. “[The characters] sort out how to best be there for their brother and son and in a really, really explosive and ambitious way, playing out a lot of their family drama in this 11-page, nonstop, tour de force scene.”

See snippets of the therapy session in the “This Is Us” promo video below:

EW also reports that the Pearson’s romantic partners will also finally get some time together. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will share the screen in the midseason premiere.

Meanwhile, episode 11 will also take viewers to the past. “Jack surprises the family with a summer vacation,” the synopsis teases.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will take the 10-year-olds to a cabin in the woods, and it looks like Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) will be questioning her weight after someone calls her fat.

"This Is Us" Season 2, episode 11 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.