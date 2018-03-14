“This Is Us” Season 2 seemed like it was going to end on a happy note — until those flash forwards assured viewers that more drama was to come. Now, fans are anxious to see what’s in store for Season 3. Luckily, the executive producers have let a few spoilers slip.

1. Birthday Beginnings — “This Is Us” Season 3 will once again kick off with the birthdays. The show will jump forward a few months to the Big Three’s 38th birthday.

2. Young Jack — The NBC hit will finally dive into Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) time in Vietnam as well as the beginning of his relationship with his wife, according to creator Dan Fogelman. “Next year is going to be a real showcase for the younger version of Jack,” Fogelman told Indiewire. “And a lot of it relates to Jack and Rebecca’s origin story, so we’re going to get into that.”

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

3. Older Tess — Producer Elizabeth Berger confirmed that the flash forwards to adult Tess (Iantha Richardson) and older Randall (Sterling K. Brown), which take place 13 years in the future, would continue. However, she wouldn’t say who they were nervous to visit.

“I cannot answer that, but I will say that we’ll definitely be revisiting that time period throughout our next season, and it will be revealed in Season 3,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

4. Kevin’s New Love — Kevin (Justin Hartley) met Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd) in the finale. The new character will be a series regular next year, and judging from that flash forward, it looks like they’ll get pretty serious. However, they’ll face challenges. Fogelman warned Indiewire that Kevin and Zoe would face a “racial dynamic” in Season 3.

5. Beth And Kevin — The finale established that Beth and Zoe are like sisters, so Beth won’t be thrilled that Kevin is dating Zoe. She never really warmed up her brother-in-law. “Beth and Kevin have this fun dynamic between each other, and we just felt like Kevin dating Beth’s cousin would bring up so much more fun stuff for everyone to play,” Berger told the Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

6. Beth’s Family — Now that two Pearson men are involved with the Clark family, it’s time to meet the relatives. “We’re looking forward to including Beth and Zoe’s extended family, and throwing them into scenes with Kevin and Randall. It just felt like the possibilities there were really fun and endless," Berger added.

7. Kevin’s Trip — Berger explained that Kevin has a lot of questions about his father, but he also is going to be thinking a lot about Jack’s time in Vietnam as he does press for his new movie. “He’s going to be living in a world where people are asking him about what it was like to play a soldier,” Berger said. “So I think the combination of all these things percolating is going to lead him towards this journey of discovering a bit more about his father.”

8. Toby’s Family — Though we met his parents for the first time in the “This Is Us” finale, we still didn’t meet Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) brother, who also bailed on the bachelor party. “Obviously it’s such an estranged relationship that he didn’t even bother to come to Toby’s wedding. And moving forward as we get to know Toby better in Season 3, we’re definitely going to be exploring his family and his relationships in a deeper way,” Berger revealed to EW.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

9. Toby’s Depression — The finale flash forward made it pretty clear that Toby has some mental health issues. When that is explored next season, the relationship dynamic will flip a little bit. Toby has typically been the rock for Kate (Chrissy Metz), but now she will have to be the stable one.

10. Deja’s Dad — Deja had a real problem with being told she looked like “her father,” Randall. That might be connected to what she knows about her actual dad.

“One of the things that we may come to know more about next season is Deja’s father, because we haven’t yet talked about it at all. Obviously, Deja has had almost no relationship with him, but she may know more about him than we previously let on,” Berger teased.

“This Is Us” Season 3 premieres this fall on NBC.