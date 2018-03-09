A U.S. soldier was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at an army base in South Korea on Friday morning, reports confirmed Thursday.

The United States military confirmed that the soldier’s body was discovered at Camp Carroll, Daegu City, a base south of Seoul, American military news outlet Stars and Stripes reported.

The unnamed soldier was assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and stationed at Camp Carroll in Daegu City, South Korea. Daegu is situated about two hours southeast of Seoul in the southeastern part of the country.

The soldier’s cause of death is still being investigated and a name would be provided pending notification of family. The name of the soldier is being withheld until 24 hours.

The soldier is said to be the second one to die in less than four months from the same camp. Sgt. Eric Schenck, 33, of California, was killed in December last year when a truck hit him on the side of the road after getting out of his vehicle following a minor car accident.

There are about 28,000 U.S. troops based in the country, which generally remains at war with its neighbor North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean War.

This news came following reports about President Donald Trump's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui Yong said Kim Jong Un "expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible."

Speaking outside the White House on Thursday, the South Korean national security adviser said Kim Jong Un told the South Koreans he is "committed to denuclearization" and pledged that "North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests."

Photo: REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

The White House confirmed the historic diplomatic meeting between the two powerful leaders would take place, but did not disclose the time or place.

Sarah Sanders, White House spokeswoman, said: "President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined."

"We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain," she added.

Trump later told his 48 million followers on Twitter that "great progress" was being made and that a meeting was "being planned."

He added: "Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned."