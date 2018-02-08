If the first few things that come to mind when thinking of Valentine’s Day gifts are chocolate, flowers and jewelry, you need to change things up. Sure, those items are easy to obtain, but if you’re looking to really wow your wife or girlfriend this year, we’ve got some unique presents she is sure to love and a guide on where to buy them.

Here’s 5 unique present ideas for her in 2018:

Jewelry With A Twist- Get her a one-of-a-kind bracelet from Shutterfly she’ll never be able to part with. The bangle comes in gold, silver and rose gold, and retails for $9.99, but it is the add-ons you’ll want to splurge on. Customizable charms with photos, stamped initials, and birthstones are available for purchase with prices start at $14.99.

Photo: OverstockArt.com

Romantic Painting- Looking for a way to surprise her this Valentine’s Day? OverstockArt.com has curated a list of 10 of the most romantic art pieces they have available for purchase. From “The Kiss” by Francesco Hayez, to “Fulfillment - The Embrace” from Gustav Klimt, there is destined to be a hand-painted oil reproduction she’ll appreciate.

“We create this list every year to help people find an unforgettable gift for that special person in their life,” Amitai Sasson, VP of Marketing and Development at the site, said. “...People want to give art as a Valentine’s Day gift, but aren’t always sure where to start. This list is a great guide.”

Photo: Edible Arrangements

Sweet Treat- You could gift her a box of chocolates, or you could go the extra mile and change things up. Edible Arrangements has dozens of chocolate-dipped fruit gifts with prices starting at $29. The company also offers same-day pickup and last-minute order deliveries.

Mystery Box- If the No. 1 woman in your life is interested in all things pop culture, a surprise delivery from Loot Crate will likely make her happy this Valentine’s Day. The self-described “geek, gamer and sports fan mystery subscription box” includes special apparel, collectibles and more from popular TV shows and movie franchises. The original box retails for $20 a month.

Photo: Amazon

Succulents- Why buy her a bouquet of flowers when you buy her a plant that is meant to live long after Valentine’s Day? Amazon has a set of five, 2.2-inch succulents in pastel-colored planters for $14.99.