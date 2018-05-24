Victoria Beckham recently responded to claims that she looked miserable at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last weekend.

During her recent interview, the Spice Girls member was asked whether she felt nervous while attending the big event that’s why she wasn’t photographed smiling.

“I wasn’t nervous, no. I was just really honored to have been invited. I would have been nervous if it had been my day,” she said (via Express).

Beckham also called Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding beautiful and incredible. “It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them,” she added.

The fashion designer was joined by her husband, David Beckham, at the wedding. They were also present at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. At that time, Beckham was pregnant with her daughter Harper.

“Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding… it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear,” she said.

Beckham’s navy-blue dress at the royal wedding was paired with her red heels and navy-blue fascinators. “I love a bit of navy. The dress is one of my favorites. It isn’t in store until November, but we’ve had so many inquiries about it that I’m seeing whether I can bring it forward,” she said.

This is not the first time that the public saw Beckham and noticed that she didn’t don a smile. In 2016, she explained to The Times the real reason why she only looks happy behind closed doors.

“I don’t if it’s the years of being photographed and the criticisms but I just feel exposed and vulnerable and uncomfortable, and I can’t be myself. I can’t wait till I’m off [the red carpet] and we can all just have a drink, throw our heads back, and who cares if your lip gloss has worn off? You can relax,” she explained.

She added, “I smile in family pictures. When you’re in a position to be paparazzi-ed just walking down the street, you’d look a little daft if you were smiling all the time.”

