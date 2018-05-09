With a month to go before the massive E3 video game trade show, some potential announcements may have been spoiled by a retailer leak. A series of big-name video game sequels, some of which were previously unannounced, popped up on Walmart’s Canadian website Wednesday morning and brought to the public's attention by a Twitter user.

At the time of writing, the listings are still visible on the website, though they could get taken down at any moment. Each game’s retail page is accompanied by a black, placeholder image instead of actual box art.

Walmart CA listings https://t.co/MhwlNGn6s1



Just Cause 4



Splinter Cell



Dragon Quest 2 (PS4/XBO)



LEGO DC Villans



Borderlands 3



Rage 2



Gears of War 5



Forza Horizons 5



Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/TF0mxnxkES — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2018

Some of the titles, like “The Last of Us 2” and “Final Fantasy 7 Remake,” were previously announced and could have major presences at the upcoming E3 trade show. Major video game companies will get together in Los Angeles in June to announce their newest, biggest upcoming releases.

Every year, a few surprises slip through the cracks in the weeks leading up to the show. Some of the previously unknown games on the Canadian Walmart website include:

“Borderlands 3”

“Splinter Cell”

“Destiny Comet”

“Just Cause 4”

“Rage 2”

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Most of those are pretty unsurprising. “Borderlands 2” was at one time a popular cooperative shooter game, but it came out nearly six years ago. Developers have been dropping hints that a new “Borderlands” would be on the way at some point, and 2018 might be the year.

A new game in the long-running “Splinter Cell” series makes sense, as well. The franchise’s iconic hero Sam Fisher recently showed up in “Ghost Recon Wildlands,” which seemed like a tease for a possible return at the time. His last game, “Splinter Cell Blacklist,” launched five years ago.

“Destiny Comet” is likely the codename for an expansion pack for “Destiny 2” slated for later in 2018, Polygon noted. Like “Splinter Cell,” this is probably a temporary name before an official title is announced.

“Just Cause 4” would, in all likelihood, be another open-world action game primarily about blowing things up and flying around in a wingsuit like “Just Cause 3” was. The previous game did well when it came out in 2015, so a sequel is not shocking.

Finally, “Rage 2” would be the only major surprise on this list. The first “Rage” had a mixed reception when it came out in 2011. Seven years later, it never seemed like it would get a follow-up, but publisher Bethesda has taken bets on reviving old franchises like “DOOM” and “Prey” in recent years.

Of course, some of these could be mistakes on Walmart’s part and should be taken with grains of salt. One might wonder if it might be an elaborate trick to fool people ahead of E3.