A man in Gloucester, England, on May 19 captured footage of a"Loch Ness monster" wading through a nearby canal.

The footage, which was captured from an apartment window overlooking the water, shows what seems to be a long-necked figure making ripples in the River Severn, which is about 500 miles away from the Loch in Scotland, where many have famously said to have seen "Nessie."

Josh Hawkins, an IT worker who lives nearby, happened to be looking from his window when the creature surfaced.

"I was watching the FA Cup final and I looked out of the window and saw it," he said, according to Daily Mail. "It looked like it was moving. I thought it looked like the Loch Ness monster."

Hawkins said he couldn’t believe his eyes, so he called his friends over to prove what he saw was real.

"We were asking each other what we thought it could be," he said. "We all just had the same idea - that it looked like the Loch Ness monster. It could be a relative."

He posted the video on Twitter, which has garnered almost 2,000 views as of Monday.

Hawkins' video wasn’t the only "Loch Ness monster sighting" this month. An 8-year-old girl and her grandmother on May 12 claimed to have caught the creature on video during a trip to the Loch, according to the Sun.

Meanwhile, many who have visited the Loch believe the lake is home to a huge monster with a long neck.

Grainy pictures and video taken over the years have shown what appeared to be an animal with an elongated neck swimming through the canal. However, there has been no concrete evidence that such a creature exists.

In 565 A.D., an Irish monk named Saint Columba wrote his account claiming to have witnessed the animal swimming in Scotland's River Ness.

Photo: Keystone/Getty Images