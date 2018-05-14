An off-duty female police officer, and the mother of two children, thwarted an attempted robbery Saturday by a 21-year-old gunman in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The gunman aimed his weapon at a group of parents and children outside a private school, unaware that one of the parents was armed and trained to deal with such situations.

The incident was captured on video. It is considered graphic.

The would-be robber, identified later as Elivelton Neves Moreira, approached a group of parents with children outside the school, according to the Daily Mail.

Almost immediately, 42-year-old Katia da Silva Sastre pulled out her weapon from her handbag and fired three rounds into his chest and leg. Moreira’s first bullet did not hit any victims and his gun locked during the second. He then rolled around on the ground in pain.

Sastre is a police veteran of 20 years.

As Moreira was lying on the ground, Sastre walked over and kicked the gun away before using her foot to place him in a face-down stance. Moreira later died in the hospital.

The school was set to hold a Mother’s Day event when the armed robbery attempt occurred. Sastre is a mother to two daughters, ages 2 and 7. She is also married to a police lieutenant, the Daily Mail reported.

“I just thought about defending the moms, the children, my own life and my daughters,” Sastre said.

Sastre was commended in a ceremony on Sunday by Sao Paulo governor Márcio França, who applauded her “dexterity, technique and courage” in dealing with the potentially very dangerous situation.

Franca noted that the death of the gunman was “regrettable.”