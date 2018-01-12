A Texas woman made creative use of her two Yorkshire Terriers, as she needed a solution to a package thief problem at her home. Nicole McBee of Dallas used some gifts left behind by her dogs to get revenge on the thief, which was caught on the security camera at her front door and posted to Facebook, KENS-5 reported.

In the video, an unidentified blonde woman approached the front door to do what McBee had seen her do previously, which was steal packages left on the porch. She did just that, but what she did not know was that she was stealing dog droppings. Just in case the police report McBee filed did not produce any results, she put her dogs’ feces into an empty box disguised as a package for the thief to steal.

Unfortunately, the thief did not open the box in a timely enough fashion for her reaction to be caught by the security camera. McBee told KENS-5 that she got the alert on her phone from her security camera app within four hours of placing the dropping-filled box on the porch for the thief to take.

"I’m sure I’m not the first one, but I can’t help but just feel a little satisfaction,” McBee told KENS-5.

In fact, she was not the first one to do this and capture it on video. YouTube prankster Tom Mabe did the same thing in May 2016, but actually rigged the box to explode on the thief. A man takes the box, puts it in his car and gets a short distance down the street before stopping the car to evacuate the splash zone.