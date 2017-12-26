Vin Diesel is the highest grossing actor this year, with fellow “Fast and Furious” franchise star Dwayne Johnson coming in second place.

The “XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” actor’s movies made $1.6 billion globally, according to Forbes, which made its annual list of highest grossing actors by using Box Office Mojo to tally up the global ticket sales of 2017 movies by major actors. The company did not include animated movies when adding up the figures.

The $1.6 billion sum was made up mostly by Diesel’s latest “Furious” film, “Fate of the Furious,” which earned $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. His “XXX” sequel put his total over the edge, just butting out Johnson from the No. 1 spot.

Number two on the list, The Rock’s $1.5 billion grossing movie total was from his “Furious” film with Diesel, a little bit from his “Baywatch” movie, though that only made $178 million globally, and then the rest from “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which is still in theaters and is still adding to his 2017 total, giving Johnson a small chance of beating Diesel out by the actual end of the year.

Placing third on the list is Gal Gadot, whose “Wonder Woman” made $822 million at the global box office and was the top-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman ever. This, combined with the money made by “Justice League,” brought the actress’ total to $1.4 billion. This means all of the top three actors on this list have been in a “Furious” movie at one point or another.

“Beauty and the Beast” star Emma Watson came in at No. 4 with her musical remake taking in $1.26 billion worldwide, making up most of her total movie grossing of this year, which was $1.3 billion. Johnny Depp made the list at No. 5 with a global box office total of $1.1 billion, with the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie making $800 million globally and his “Murder on the Orient Express” adding the rest to that total.

Then came “Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley with $1.08 billion, Tom Holland with $888 million, thanks to “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and Chris Pratt at No. 8 with $864 million because of “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.”