Shoppers at a Bay Area grocery store were subjected to a stomach-churning sight recently. A viral Facebook post showed deliverymen hauling shopping carts full of raw meat into a 99 Ranch Market store, which disgusted one shopper enough to share the photos, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

The photos, which were posted to Facebook by Loretta Seto, can be seen below.

“Talk about disgusting!,” the photo caption said. “I'm usually okay with sticking the kids in the seat of the basket, but this is a whole new level of gross. Beware.”

The store did respond with an apology, emphasizing its commitment to food safety and promising to file work to figure out what went wrong and how to prevent it in the future.

“99 Ranch Market is committed to food safety and customer satisfaction,” the statement read. “Therefore, we are taking the necessary steps to resolve this issue by investigating this case further and filing a complaint against our vendor.

The meat is supposed to be delivered in cardboard and wrap, according to the Modesto Bee. The meat vendor, Jim’s Farm Meat, fired the two deliverymen for their unorthodox approach to meat delivery.

At the time of writing, Seto’s Facebook post has more than 1,500 shares and several hundred comments. The Yelp page for Jim’s Farm Meat, meanwhile, has been bombarded with negative reviews in the wake of all the negative press surrounding the photos.

“Your vendor delivered raw meat through the front door in a shopping cart?,” one review said. “You should be shut down!”

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images