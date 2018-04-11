Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni share a fantastic relationship and any media speculation otherwise is false, according to India cricket coach Ravi Shastri.

Kohli took over from the Ranchi-born cricketer as the captain of India in all three formats — Twenty20, One Day International (ODI) and Test Cricket — of the game and is proving he too can be as successful if not more than Dhoni was during his tenure as the skipper.

He led India to nine consecutive Test Series wins since taking over, which is a record, and also led the country to their first ever ODI Series victory over South Africa away from home earlier this year. The 29-year-old has led from the front since taking over, having amassed six Test centuries in just over 12 months, while also scoring eight centuries in ODI’s in the same period.

The Delhi-born is already being considered as India’s best Test captain, but he has some way to go before he can be considered the finest in the limited overs format. Dhoni, who led India to victory in the Twenty20 and ODI World Cups, is arguably the greatest at the moment.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014, but continues to play the limited overs cricket under his successor and there continues to be discussions about the relationship the duo share. Shastri, who is currently the coach of the national team, has dispelled any talks about potential differences between the two.

“MS is a legend and he can remain unfazed in any situation. Whether he gets out for zero or scores a hundred, whether he wins the World Cup with a six, he is the same. There is a lot of mutual respect that Virat and Dhoni share. Their relation is fantastic and whatever you read in the media might not be true,” Shastri said Wednesday after receiving the Maharashtracha Abhiman award during the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2018, as quoted by news18.com.

“Virat will go to him (Dhoni) seeking his advice, that communication is tremendous from the team point of view,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shastri has credited Kohli’s mindset and work ethic as one of the reasons for India’s recent run of form, which has seen them win nine of ten Test Series as well as recording a historical ODI Series victory over South Africa.

The Indian players are currently busy with the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, but face important tours to England and Australia later in the year and Kohli’s form will be vital if they are to have a chance of coming back with a win.

"I do (see a lot of myself in Virat). Our mindsets are pretty similar, we are pretty aggressive, and we like to compete. And when someone has a mindset and the work ethic like Virat's, it is bound to rub off on the other players of the team, and that's is why India is having a great run at the moment," he added.