Police are looking for suspects who made off with $300,000 worth of cash and firearms from a local record label executive’s home inside The W Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, WSB-TV reported Thursday.

According to reports, police have images of the group of suspects they believe robbed a condo on the top floor of the illustrious hotel located on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in the Atlanta neighborhood.

Images show the men exiting the hotel with what appeared to be Louis Vuitton suitcases they filled with weapons, including several AR-15 semi-automatic rifles and 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.

"Particularity concerned with the firearms and of course getting those off the streets," said Atlanta Police Officer Donald Hannah. "Try to obtain any information we can about those firearms, serial numbers, so that if they come up at any other point, we can tie them to this as well."

The men ran off with the high-end luggage, worth thousands of dollars, stuffed with guns, cash and other belongings inside, according to the police report.

"We're looking at a total of around $300,000 worth of damages," Hannah said.

According to police, the condo is owned by a local record label executive who represents local talent.

"He'll start to realize there are more items stolen, what in particular was stolen, hopefully number won’t grow more than what has," Hannah said of the incident.

Leion Shares claimed he was the victim of the burglary. Shares said the suspects knew what they wanted to snatch and they could find it in the apartment.

"They knew where everything was, like where we kept everything," Shears said. "I definitely believe that someone inside was helping these guys get access to the building."

Police said that two handguns were also taken from the residence, which they hope don’t end up being used in other robberies.

"Get them off the street as soon as possible, we don’t want to contribute to additional crimes," Hannah said. "We’re hoping someone, somewhere will recognize these suspects and contact us as soon as possible."

Photo: Getty Images