Neither Stephen Curry nor Kawhi Leonard has played in the weeks leading up to the 2018 NBA Playoffs. If either superstar takes the court in the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, it’ll come as a surprise.

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t expect his starting point guard to play at all against San Antonio. He also said Golden State doesn’t expect to see Leonard.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors are preparing for a Spurs team without Kawhi: "We do not expect him to play" pic.twitter.com/6Y5WMAKXj1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 12, 2018

Curry suffered a sprained MCL on March 23, and it was less than two days later that Kerr said there wasn’t a chance that the two-time MVP would see action in the first round of the postseason. Curry had been hoping to return sooner than expected, though it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

After sitting out the Warriors’ final 10 regular-season games, Curry will be re-evaluated Saturday, the same day in which Golden State will host San Antonio in Game 1. The injury could potentially keep him out up to six weeks.

Leonard has already been cleared to play by the Spurs, but getting medical clearance by the team hasn’t been the issue. The small forward still doesn’t feel ready to take the court, and there hasn’t been any indication that will change this series.

It’s possible that a healthy Leonard would change Golden State’s approach to the series, regarding Curry’s status. At full strength, the Spurs might be able to challenge the Warriors, who have struggled without the sharpshooter. Golden State went 17-14 in games that Curry missed, including 6-10 down the stretch.

Steve Kerr on how much the Warriors miss @StephenCurry30 leadership. "Steph embodies our culture and joy. With him out we've lost some of our soul and identity." — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 11, 2018

Warriors star Stephen Curry (sprained MCL) is targeting expected return at some point in the Western Conference semifinals, league sources told Yahoo. Curry has three-week evaluation on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2018

Leonard averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in nine regular-season games. He played more than 30 minutes just once and hasn’t suited up since Jan. 13.

The Spurs went 47-35, finishing with their worst record in 21 years.

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images