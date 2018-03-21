The Golden State Warriors have been handed a major injury boost after Stephen Curry’s imminent return to action was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Warriors point guard has missed the last six games due to an ankle injury he picked up against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8th. The Oakland-based team have won just two of their six games in Curry’s absence.

ESPN reported on Monday that the two-time MVP was targeting a return against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but was awaiting clearance from the team medical staff. Curry’s ankle was examined on Tuesday and the Warriors have confirmed that he will return to regular practice sessions with the team ahead of his return against the Hawks.

“Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who tweaked his right ankle on Feb. 8th against the San Antonio Spurs and has missed the last six games, was examined by the team’s medical staff today,” said a statement from the 2017 NBA champions on Tuesday.

“The examination indicated that Curry is making good progress and, as a result, he has been cleared to participate in full team practices beginning tomorrow, with the goal of returning to play later in the week,” the statement added.

Curry has had a history of ankle injuries in recent seasons and the Warriors were taking a cautious approach in order to avoid a setback especially with the post-season just around the corner. They were aware that the current injury was minor, but still refuse to rush him back into action.

The Warriors are 13-8 without Curry in the lineup, but are a mammoth 40-10 with their star point guard in the team. He averages 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.

Curry, however, was not the only injury concern for coach Steve Kerr going into the game against the Hawks. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also sidelined with injuries and remain a doubt for the game on Friday.

Durant was expected to be out for two weeks after he suffered an incomplete rib cartilage fracture with his last appearance coming against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 14. Thomson, meanwhile, is out with a fractured right thumb.

Green, on the other hand, was a recent addition to the injury list after he suffered a pelvic contusion during their 89-75 loss against the Spurs on Monday. The Warriors power forward was hopeful that it was a minor knock suggesting that he is unlikely to miss any of the upcoming games.

"It'll be fine," Draymond told reporters after the game, as quoted on ESPN. "I think it's just kind of something that's kind of at the peak right now, but it's calmed down a little bit since it happened. So, it's not that serious."

"I don't think so, but I don't know," he said, when asked about missing any upcoming games. "I'll just go day by day and see if it improves over the next couple of days. But I don't think so."