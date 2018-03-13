Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was heavily criticized by ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith for using Stephen Curry and other key players' absences as an excuse for the side's recent setbacks.

The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 109-103 loss Sunday in what was their second consecutive defeat in a row, putting them further behind the Houston Rockets in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Steve Kerr's men were without the likes of injured star man Curry as well as Andre Iguodala, David West, and Jordan Bell with Durant, who managed 39 points, 12 rebounds and four assists during the loss, claiming it was "weird" to play without them following the game.

Photo: Getty

"It's weird not having Steph out there," Durant reflected. "And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we're missing a lot, and we're just kind of playing on the fly each possession."

"Steph is the system here, and he's been a part of this since Steve Kerr's been here. And D-West knows how to play and won a championship with us last year. Andre is in the same boat as Steph. … Those guys are smart, and we're looking forward to having them back because they definitely change our team and get us back on what we want to do out there as a basketball team."

Durant's comments drew criticism from many in the basketball world with none more vocal than Smith who told the 29-year-old to "get over it" and play like the superstar he is.

He also added if the Warriors can get to Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2016 without him, Durant should have the same success without Curry.

"Let me look into the camera and say this right now - Kevin Durant, I don't want to hear how much you miss Steph Curry. Get over it. You're a superstar!" Smith said on ESPN. "This dude is a career 27 point-per-game scorer. Kevin Durant can average 30 in his sleep. 26.6 this year, 53 percent shooting from the field, 43 percent shooting from three-point range."

"I recall Max Kellerman religiously bringing up the fact that the Golden State Warriors went to Game 7 of the NBA Finals without 'KD'. So why can't they do it without Steph Curry?"

"People were accusing him [Durant] of jumping on the [Warriors] bandwagon, well guess what? You go last year, you average 35 in the finals, you give it to Cleveland, Lebron James included. You win the Finals, you win NBA Finals MVP but Steph Curry is on the court with you. Well, we know what Steph Curry can do on the court without you because he did it. What are you going to do?"

The reigning NBA champions play the Los Angeles Lakers next on Wednesday with Curry expected to return to action after twisting his right ankle last week.