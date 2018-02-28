Instead of making the traditional trip to the White House, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture African American in Washington, D.C.

NBA champions customarily go to the White House while on a road trip to play the Washington Wizards. But the Warriors, who were famously disinvited by President Trump last year, decided to spend their time alongside young D.C.-area students at the museum.

"It was a great experience for a lot of us who have never been to the National African American and Culture Museum to get that experience and understand the history that's a part of the fabric of this country," Curry told ESPN. "And to bring the kids in to mix and mingle, it seems like they had a really good time."

The Warriors accompanied 40 students from Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on a private tour of the museum, which houses thousands of artifacts highlighting African American culture. All-Star Kevin Durant, a Maryland native, said it was his first time experiencing it.

"Just to see the smiles and the excitement," Durant said. "When we walked in all they screamed was, 'Steph! Klay! KD! Draymond!' For them to know who we are and to see us up close and personal and to be from a place where I grew up and never got to the opportunity to see people I looked up to as a kid. So to give them that experience, I have to thank the Warriors organization for thinking about me and my neighborhood that way."

President Trump took to Twitter in September and rescinded the Warriors invitation to the White House after Curry told reporters that he "didn’t want to go." Several Warriors players echoed Curry’s sentiment including All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry said he planned to skip the White House visit because he didn’t "stand for" the statements Trump made while criticizing NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem in protest of injustice against minorities.

The Warriors face the Wizards on Wednesday night.

Photo: Getty Images