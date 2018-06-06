The Golden State Warriors are 2-0 up in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and are now set to get an injury boost ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The reigning champions were lucky to win Game 1 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, but were almost at their best in Game 2 as they recorded a 19-point victory over LeBron James-led Cavaliers. Stephen Curry was the chief architect scoring 16 of his 33 points in the final quarter to ensure a commanding victory.

The Warriors have been without Andre Iguodala since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets when he sustained a knee injury. The small forward is a regular starter and in his absence, coach Steve Kerr has been affording opportunities to the likes of Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee.

Iguodala stepped up his training regimen this week and his status has been upgraded to “questionable” by coach Kerr ahead of Game 3 in the hope that if he cannot play on Wednesday night he will be available for Game 4 on Friday.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“He is doing better, he played yesterday some one-on-one, did some four court drills and he told me he is feeling better, so I would upgrade him to questionable,” Kerr said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“He will go through practice today and we will see how he feels after that and tomorrow. But I think he is getting closer and I am hopeful that he can play if not tomorrow in Game 4. It is day-to-day with Iguodala,” the Warriors coach added.

Kerr also spoke about the shooting guard’s influence off-court and praised him for his insights during the game when he was asked about an incident when Jordan Bell committed a foul on James in Game 2 after which Iguodala had a few words with the youngster, who then immediately executed a steal in the next play.

The Warriors coach also revealed Iguodala’s influence during Game 1 when he called the team aside during a time out and made a suggestion for a defensive play. Kerr will certainly be hoping that he returns sooner rather than later as the Bay Side team look to make it three NBA Championships in four years.

“He is literally another coach. He pulled us aside during Game 1 during a time out and made a suggestion something defensively and we did it and it worked,” Kerr said about Iguodala’s influence off-court. “It was not surprising. Andre has that kind of impact on our team, he is one of the smartest basketball minds I have ever been around.”

Game 3 of the best of seven NBA Finals series will be played at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland with the Cavaliers trailing 2-0. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EDT with live TV coverage being provided by ABC, while it will be available online on WatchESPN.