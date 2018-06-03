The Golden State Warriors could play Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers without Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors took a 1-0 series lead when they defeated the Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena on Thursday night in a 124-114 overtime win with many headlines centering around the game.

One of the main headlines was Thompson's injury in the first quarter when Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith slipped and collided into the former's leg as he was attempting to contest a shot.

Limping out of the court to the locker room, it was revealed Thompson suffered a left lateral leg contusion. But in a stroke of good luck, he was cleared to play as he returned in the second quarter and eventually finished the game with 24 points.

But while the 28-year-old was adamant he would not miss Game 2, Golden State listed his participation for Sunday as questionable as he still has swelling.

Thompson was at the Warriors' practice Saturday but did very little and was also noticeably walking with a limp as he still plans on playing in Game 2.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I'm not moving as much," Thompson said after practice, as per ESPN. "[I] go to bed, and it swells up. I'm optimistic. I am planning on playing [Sunday]. It's sore. The more I watch the replay, it pissed me off. To tumble into someone's leg like that, not intentional, sucks. He was remorseful. I've got to do all I can to be right for tomorrow."

"[Trying to] to keep it loose. Do everything I can to minimize the swelling ... Do everything I can to play," he added.

Meanwhile, Iguodala is still doubtful as he too, has a left lateral leg contusion that has kept him out of action for the last five playoff games.

The 34-year-old is receiving treatment and did not participate in Saturday's practice either as he revealed earlier this week progress was going slower than expected. Iguodala suffered the injury during the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.

"Based on how long it's been and when it happened, I'm not that far away," Iguodala told reporters Wednesday. "Grinding away at the process. Just trying to figure out how to move in general. Making some progress, [but] it's slower than we expected."

Cavaliers star LeBron James commented on the injury status of Iguodala, who usually guards him, stating even in his absence, the Warriors are a formidable outfit.

"Well, they're damn good with him, and they're damn good without him, no matter offensively or defensively," James said. "Listen, they've had a two-time MVP sit out playoff games, and they've won, all right. They're good. They're great, actually. So let's not get too far on that."

Game 2 takes place at the Oracle Arena on Sunday night as the Warriors will look for another win to take a 2-0 series lead to Cleveland.